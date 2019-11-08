Nasdaq higher and above record close level

The all time high from earlier in the week reached 8434.68

The Nasdaq index closed the last two days below the record close set on Tuesday at 8434.68, The move higher today, has the index trading back above that level. The index is currently trading at 8449.





The Dow yesterday did close higher and at a new all-time record, but it is down in trading today by about 50 points at 27624. The record high yesterday close that 27674 .80.







For the S&P closed at 3085.18 yesterday. the index is currently down about -1 4 points at 3083.81.