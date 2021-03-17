NASDAQ index back above its 200 hour moving average

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | nasdaq

The NASDAQ index has reversed declines and trades up around 73 points at 13544.97. The move to the upside has extended back above its 200 hour moving average currently at 13510.548.  Stay above that moving average and the buyers are more control.

Yesterday the price high reached 13620.711 (new March high). The swing high from March 2 comes in just below that level 13599.449. Those levels are the next targets on the topside for the index should the price be able to stay above the 200 hour moving average.
