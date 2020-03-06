NASDAQ index back below its 200 day moving average

200 day moving average at 8416.02

The NASDAQ index has extended the lows and now trades down -347 points or -3.97% at 8391.19. That move has now taken the price below its 200 day moving average at 8415.988. A close below the moving average will be the first since early June 2019. The price last Friday move below the 200 day moving average but rebounded into the close. This Friday is not looking that fortunate.





From the high price, the NASDAQ index is trading down around -14.7%.









