NASDAQ index back up over 2% as the day draws to a close

Majors indices remain off the highs

the NASDAQ index is back up over 2% after correcting lower in the early New York afternoon session. With 15 minutes to go in trading, the NASDAQ is up 223 points or 2.06% at 11077. The high price reached 11118.29.

The Dow industrial average is up 376 points or 1.36% at 28046. It's high price reached 28082.76.

The S&P index is up about 50 points or 1.5% 3391.23. It's high reached 3402.93

Outperforming all indices is the Russell 2000 up small cap stocks which is currently up 2.41% on the day. That index is still down -8.13% on the year.
