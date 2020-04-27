NASDAQ index closes above its 100 day moving average for the 1st time since March 4

The Dow rises for the 4th day in a row icleBody

NASDAQ closing above its 100 day moving average for the 1st time since March 4

Dow industrial average closed above its 50 day moving average and rose for the 4th day in a row



All 11 sectors the S&P closed in the green



The S&P index also closed above its 50 day moving average

The final numbers are showing

the S&P index rose 41.74 points or 1.47% at 2878.48. The high price extended to 2887.72. The low bottomed at 2852.89



The NASDAQ index rose by 95.64 points or 1.11% at 8730.16. The high price extended to 8754.56. The low fell to 8797.37.

The Dow industrial average rose 358.51 points or 1.51% at 24133.78. The high price extended to 24207.65. The low fell to 23840.61. See here for global coronavirus case data The final numbers are showing

The major indices are closing higher on the day. Some highlights included: