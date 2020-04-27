NASDAQ index closes above its 100 day moving average for the 1st time since March 4

Author: Greg Michalowski | nasdaq

The Dow rises for the 4th day in a row

The major indices are closing higher on the day. Some highlights included:
  • NASDAQ closing above its 100 day moving average for the 1st time since March 4
  • Dow industrial average closed above its 50 day moving average and rose for the 4th day in a row
  • All 11 sectors the S&P closed in the green
  • The S&P index also closed above its 50 day moving average
The final numbers are showing
  • the S&P index rose 41.74 points or 1.47% at 2878.48. The high price extended to 2887.72. The low bottomed at 2852.89
  • The NASDAQ index rose by 95.64 points or 1.11% at 8730.16. The high price extended to 8754.56. The low fell to 8797.37. 
  • The Dow industrial average rose 358.51 points or 1.51% at 24133.78. The high price extended to 24207.65. The low fell to 23840.61. 
