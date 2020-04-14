NASDAQ index closes above its 50 and 200 day moving averages

NASDAQ up for the 4th day in a row





The final numbers are showing:

S&P index up 84.43 points or 3.06% at 2846.06



NASDAQ index up 323.31 points or 3.95% at 8515.74



Dow industrial average up 558.99 points or 2.39% at 23949.76

Some of the major gainers today included:

Tesla, +9.07%



AMD, +7.83%

United holdings, +6.72%



Adobe, +6.24%



Qualcomm, +5.75%



Delta Air Lines, +5.59%



Raytheon, +5.27%



Nvidia, +5.3%



Amazon, +5.28%



Apple, +5.04%



Microsoft, +4.95%



J&J, +4.39%



The NASDAQ index is the star performer today, rising for the 4th day in a row closing above its 50 day and 200 day moving averages. The close above the 200 day moving averages the 1st since March 6. The other indices also had solid days today with the S&P and Dow closing at the highest level since March 10.