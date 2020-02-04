NASDAQ index closes at a record today and up 2.10%

S&P and NASDAQ also advance nicely

The NASDAQ composite index is closing at a record level today and rose by 2.10%.  Although the S&P and Dow lagged but still rose by about 1.5%.

The final numbers are showing:
  • S&P index up 48.66 points or 1.5% at 3297.59
  • Nasdaq rose 194.57 points or 2.10% at 9467.97
  • Dow rose 407.82 points or 1.44% at 28807.63
Big gainers for the day included:
  • Tesla, +13.55% however after reaching a high of $968.85, the stock did lose ground into the close and is ending at $886
  • Slack, +10.87%
  • United Airlines, +5.37%
  • First Solar, +4.84%
  • Alibaba, +4.57%
  • Beyond Meat, +4.19%
  • Tencent, +3.67%
  • Delta Air Lines, +3.35%
  • Apple, +3.29%
  • Microsoft, +3.29%
  • Micron, +3.2%
  • Charles Schwab, +3.15%
  • Netflix, +3.06%
  • Caterpillar +2.9%
Losers on the day included:
  • Chewy, -3.05%
  • Alphabet, -2.51%
  • General Mills, -0.83%
  • Northrop Grumman, -0.53%
  • McDonald's, -0.21%
