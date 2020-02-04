NASDAQ index closes at a record today and up 2.10%

S&P and NASDAQ also advance nicely





The final numbers are showing:

S&P index up 48.66 points or 1.5% at 3297.59



Nasdaq rose 194.57 points or 2.10% at 9467.97

Dow rose 407.82 points or 1.44% at 28807.63 Big gainers for the day included:

Tesla, +13.55% however after reaching a high of $968.85, the stock did lose ground into the close and is ending at $886

Slack, +10.87%

United Airlines, +5.37%



First Solar, +4.84%

Alibaba, +4.57%

Beyond Meat, +4.19%

Tencent, +3.67%

Delta Air Lines, +3.35%



Apple, +3.29%

Microsoft, +3.29%



Micron, +3.2%

Charles Schwab, +3.15%



Netflix, +3.06%



Caterpillar +2.9%

Losers on the day included:

Chewy, -3.05%

Alphabet, -2.51%

General Mills, -0.83%



Northrop Grumman, -0.53%



McDonald's, -0.21%

The NASDAQ composite index is closing at a record level today and rose by 2.10%. Although the S&P and Dow lagged but still rose by about 1.5%.