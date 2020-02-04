NASDAQ index closes at a record today and up 2.10%
Technical Analysis
S&P and NASDAQ also advance nicelyThe NASDAQ composite index is closing at a record level today and rose by 2.10%. Although the S&P and Dow lagged but still rose by about 1.5%.
The final numbers are showing:
- S&P index up 48.66 points or 1.5% at 3297.59
- Nasdaq rose 194.57 points or 2.10% at 9467.97
- Dow rose 407.82 points or 1.44% at 28807.63
Big gainers for the day included:
- Tesla, +13.55% however after reaching a high of $968.85, the stock did lose ground into the close and is ending at $886
- Slack, +10.87%
- United Airlines, +5.37%
- First Solar, +4.84%
- Alibaba, +4.57%
- Beyond Meat, +4.19%
- Tencent, +3.67%
- Delta Air Lines, +3.35%
- Apple, +3.29%
- Microsoft, +3.29%
- Micron, +3.2%
- Charles Schwab, +3.15%
- Netflix, +3.06%
- Caterpillar +2.9%
Losers on the day included:
- Chewy, -3.05%
- Alphabet, -2.51%
- General Mills, -0.83%
- Northrop Grumman, -0.53%
- McDonald's, -0.21%