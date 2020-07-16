NASDAQ index continues to melt to the downside

Tech heavy index currently down 1.64%

the NASDAQ index continues to wilt to the downside. It is currently down 171 points or -1.63% at 10,378. The low price just reached 10,376.38.







Relatively speaking at the S&P index and Dow industrial average are holding up quite well as investors are being squeezed out of tech:



S&P index down -22 points or -0.68% at 3204



Dow industrial average is down -68 points or -0.26% at 26802









The Dow industrial average has been up for 4 consecutive days. That streak is in jeopardy today. The NASDAQ and the S&P are on two day winning streaks which are also in jeopardy.