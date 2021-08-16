NASDAQ index cracks below its 200 hour moving average for the first time since July





Looking at the hourly chart, the price opened near its 100 hour moving average at 14767.30 and moved to the downside from the start. The index more recently fell below its 200 hour moving average at 14693.43 (see green line in the chart above). That was the first break below that specific moving average since July 19.





On July 27 and again on August 3, the price moved down to test the 200 hour moving average, but found buyers ahead of that level. Last week the price also approached the area but found earlier buyers that helped to push the price back to the upside.



