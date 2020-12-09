NASDAQ index down over 100 points

NASDAQ index -0.81% on the day





The current price is trading down 102 points or -0.81% at 12480.50. The low price just reached 12478.46.





Doordash has just opened up around $181. That is approximately 80% higher than the IPO price of $102.





The NASDAQ index close at record high levels yesterday. The high price today at 12607.143 was also a new all-time record high. The pair is approaching its 50 hour moving average at 12420.862. The price has been above that moving average since November 24.





The NASDAQ index is the whipping dog today, as IPO flows take away from the old school stocks (or so it seems).