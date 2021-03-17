NASDAQ index down sharply. Dow trades marginally higher

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | sp

S&P lower and between the other major indices

With yields higher today, the market has returned to sell the Nasdaq, keep Dow stocks relatively supported and the S&P between the two.

A snapshot of the market five minutes into the opening is showing:

  • S&P index -21.88 points or -0.55% at 3940.83
  • NASDAQ index -174.24 points or -1.29% at 13297.32
  • Dow up 30.56 points or 0.09% at 32856.51
in other markets:
  • Spot gold is trading down $-2.98 or -0.17% at $1728.42. 
  • Spot silver is up one cents or 0.04% $25.94
  • WTI crude oil futures are down $0.42 or -0.65% $64.38
  • Bitcoin is trading down $1334 or -2.37% at $55,049.96
in the US that market:
  • two year 0.153%, +0.4 basis points
  • five year 0.8504%, +2.1 basis points
  • 10 year 1.665%, +4.7 basis points
  • 30 year 2.452%, +4.6 basis points
In the forex, the USD is a little lower than the opening NY levels.  The GBP remains the strongest of the majors. The AUD remains as the weakest.

The USD is stronger

