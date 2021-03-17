NASDAQ index down sharply. Dow trades marginally higher

S&P lower and between the other major indices

With yields higher today, the market has returned to sell the Nasdaq, keep Dow stocks relatively supported and the S&P between the two.





A snapshot of the market five minutes into the opening is showing:







S&P index -21.88 points or -0.55% at 3940.83



NASDAQ index -174.24 points or -1.29% at 13297.32



Dow up 30.56 points or 0.09% at 32856.51

in other markets:



Spot gold is trading down $-2.98 or -0.17% at $1728.42.

Spot silver is up one cents or 0.04% $25.94



WTI crude oil futures are down $0.42 or -0.65% $64.38



Bitcoin is trading down $1334 or -2.37% at $55,049.96 in the US that market:



two year 0.153%, +0.4 basis points



five year 0.8504%, +2.1 basis points



10 year 1.665%, +4.7 basis points



30 year 2.452%, +4.6 basis points

In the forex, the USD is a little lower than the opening NY levels. The GBP remains the strongest of the majors. The AUD remains as the weakest.











