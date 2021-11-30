NASDAQ index erases the earlier declines and trades higher on the day

The NASDAQ index is currently up 37 points or 0.24% 15820.70.

The S&P index and Dow industrial average remains negative:

Dow industrial average -215 points or -0.60% at 34924.80



S&P index -12 points or -0.26% at 4643.40



US yields remain sharply lower with the 10 year yield down nearly 10 basis points:











In the forex market, the USD has moved to new lows for the day vs the EUR, JPY, CHF, AUD and NZD is early US trading. The greenback is still higher vs the CAD (as oil declines) but has erased some of the gains in the US session.









The consumer confidence data came out weaker than expected today.







