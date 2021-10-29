NASDAQ index erases -125 point decline. S&P and NASDAQ close at record levels
Technical Analysis
Dow industrial average closed at a record level as well taking out the October 26 high close
the major indices all closed at record levels to and the month of October.
- S&P and NASDAQ post their best month since November 2020
- Dow and S&P higher for the fourth straight week
- All 11 S&P sectors higher for October
The final numbers are showing:
The US stocks closed higher despite rough day for two major bellwethers Apple and Amazon. Both those stocks reported disappointing earnings after the close yesterday and open sharply lower. However, although they closed lower on the day, they did recover from the days lowest levels.
- Dow industrial average closed up 89.06 points or 0.25% a 35819.57
- S&P index up 8.98 points or 0.20% at 4605.39
- NASDAQ index up 50.28 points or 0.33% 15498.40. The NASDAQ at the low was down -125 points or -0.81%.
Apple fell -$2.76 points or -1.81% at $149.31. The low price reached $146.41
Amazon fell $-74.16 or -2.15% to $3372.44. The low price reached $3274.
For the week,
- Dow industrial average rose 0.42%
- S&P rose 1.32%
- NASDAQ index rose 2.61%
For the month of October,
- The Dow rose 5.86%
- The S&P index rose 6.9%
- The NASDAQ index rose 7.17%