Nasdaq index erases declines. Trades a new all time high

Amazon and Apple are still lower but the NASDAQ index has turned positive









The index at the lows traded to 15323.30. That took the price down 124.8 points or -0.81%.





Yesterday the NASDAQ closed at a new record level. The high price today of 15460.12 is now the newest all-time intraday high.





The S&P is also trading higher by 7.02 points or 0.15% at 4603.45. It too closed at a record level yesterday.





The Dow industrial average is trading at 35834.48, up 103 points or 0.29%. It remains below its all-time high level of 35892.92 reached earlier this week.





The gains in the NASDAQ have come despite declines in Amazon and Apple after their weaker than expected earnings. Amazon is currently trading down $97 or -2.82% at $3349.27. Apple is trading down $-2.02 or 0.97% at $149.49





The NASDAQ index has erased its declined on the day and has turned positive. The index is currently trading up 8.37 points or 0.58% at 15456.89.