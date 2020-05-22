NASDAQ/S&P indices extend to new intraday highs

S&P index moves to the black. Nasdaq up about 28 points

The S&P index and NASDAQ index both tick to new intraday.





The S&P index moved to a high price of 2949.04. That took the index up 0.53 points on the day.





The NASDAQ index reached a high of 2913.03. That took the index up about 28 points on the day. The high for the week reached 9405.25 during Thursday's trade. That high moved into the gap going back to February 21 of February 24 between 9322.87 and 9542.32. The high price today has so far stayed below that gap area.







