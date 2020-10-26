NASDAQ index falls below 200 hour MA

The Dow industrial average is approaching down 1000 points on the day. It is currently down -3.35%. The S&P index is down close to 100 points or -2.83% at 33670.





US bond buying is starting to perk up as well. The 10 year yield is now down -5.2 basis points while the 30 year is down -5.8 basis points.





The WHO is out saying: