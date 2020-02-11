NASDAQ index gives up gains.

Dow industrial average is now negative on the day





The Dow industrial average is now trading in the red. It currently trades at 29230.52, down -46.3 points or -0.16%.





The S&P index hold onto gains at 3355.18. That is up 3.09 points or 0.09%.







ForexLive Both the NASDAQ and the S&P closed at record levels yesterday. A positive closing each would still be a record level although off high levels of the day.

The NASDAQ index has given up all its gains. It traded to a new session low of 9628.184. That took the price just below the closing level from yesterday. It is currently trading at 9628.56, up 0.17 points.