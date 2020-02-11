NASDAQ index gives up gains.
Technical Analysis
Dow industrial average is now negative on the dayThe NASDAQ index has given up all its gains. It traded to a new session low of 9628.184. That took the price just below the closing level from yesterday. It is currently trading at 9628.56, up 0.17 points.
The Dow industrial average is now trading in the red. It currently trades at 29230.52, down -46.3 points or -0.16%.
The S&P index hold onto gains at 3355.18. That is up 3.09 points or 0.09%.
Both the NASDAQ and the S&P closed at record levels yesterday. A positive closing each would still be a record level although off high levels of the day.