NASDAQ index gives up gains

Trades negative on the day

The NASDAQ index has now given up all its gains. The high price moved to 13728.98. The low price extended to 13534.094 now. At the high, the price reached +185.92 points. The index is currently trading up 4.18 points after dipping into negative territory.









The S&P index and the Dow industrial average remain negative. The S&P index did trade to a high of +17.76 points. But is currently trading down -14.87 points. The Dow industrial average could only get to -7.13 points before rotating back to the downside. The prices currently down -278.44 points





UPDATE: Selling has intensified in the Nasdaq with the index now down -1.26%. The S&P is down -1.12%.