NASDAQ index gives up gains

Trades into the negative territory again





The Dow industrial average is up 91.4 point or +0.27%. That is off its intraday high of +285.77 points or +0.83%.





The S&P index is trading up 2.6 points or +0.6%. It's high price was up 17.11 points or +0.41%.







the NASDAQ index has given up his gains and trades into negative territory again. The price is at 13735. That's down -3.5 points or -0.03%. The low for the day reached 13701.63. The high extended to 13776.52.