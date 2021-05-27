NASDAQ index gives up gains
Technical Analysis
Trades into the negative territory againthe NASDAQ index has given up his gains and trades into negative territory again. The price is at 13735. That's down -3.5 points or -0.03%. The low for the day reached 13701.63. The high extended to 13776.52.
The Dow industrial average is up 91.4 point or +0.27%. That is off its intraday high of +285.77 points or +0.83%.
The S&P index is trading up 2.6 points or +0.6%. It's high price was up 17.11 points or +0.41%.