NASDAQ index gives up gains. Trades down on the day now

Traded up 95 points or 0.75% at the high.





The index is currently down 11 points or -0.09% at 12966.50. The high price reached 13073.18, up 95 points or 0.75%. The low is at 12960.43 or down -0.13%.



The S&P index remains higher by 12.38 points or 0.32% at 3921.90. It's low reached 3917.12. The Dow is up 108 points or 0.33% at 32728. The low reached 32681.07.







For the week, the NASDAQ is down -1.93%. The Dow is up 0.32% and the S&P is up 0.22%.

The Nasdaq index has moved back into the red as European/London traders work toward the close of their day.