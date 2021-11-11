NASDAQ index higher but trading below mid range

The index opened higher today and still remains higher by about 109 points, but is trading just below the intraday mid range. The current price trades at 15732. That's up 109 points or 0.70%. The high percentage change saw the index up 0.93%. The low percentage change was at 0.58%.





Looking at the hourly chart, the 50 hour moving averages remains above at 15832.72. That level would need to be broken if the buyers are to assume more control. Stay below and the battle between the 50 and 100 hour moving average continues with the winner being the next break. Sellers have a little advantage in the short term, but they still have more to prove if they are to take more control after the recent trend run higher. So far, the correction is just a plain vanilla correction into the rising 100 hour MA.

