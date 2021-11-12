NASDAQ index is trading near it's highs and in the process tests its 50 hour MA

Index is up 0.83%

The NASDAQ index is up about 131 points or 0.83% at 15835.41. The high just reached 15839.92.









The sharp move higher has taken the price closer to its 50 hour moving average which currently comes in at 15851.28. If the index is able to get back above the 50 hour moving average that would increase the bullish bias from a technical perspective. The price last week close at 15971.60. The NASDAQ index has been up for five consecutive weeks.





Other indices are also higher:

