NASDAQ index leads the negative bias at the US open

The NASDAQ is lower for the first time in five days



The S&P index has been up 10 of the last 12 trading days

The Dow traded negative for the week after trading at a new all-time high earlier this week



The S&P and NASDAQ are having their best month since November. They are on pace for their fourth straight weekly gain



A snapshot of the market currently shows:







Dow industrial average is up 40 points or 0.11% at 35770



S&P index is down -20.4 points or -0.44% 4575.98



NASDAQ index is -118 points or -0.76% at 15331.00

in other markets as US equity trading gets underway:



Spot gold is trading down $23 or -1.27% $1776.50



Spot silver is down $0.33 or -1.4% at $23.74



bitcoin is trading up $400 and $60,996

In the US debt market, the yields are higher across the board.











European yields are faring much worse as investors are starting to shun the low week yield environment. The German 10 year is within about seven basis points of reaching parity. The France 10 years up 0.299%. Italian bonds are getting payment with the yield up 19.3 basis points.











In the forex market, the USD remains the strongest of the majors but the rise has slowed a bit over the last few minutes. The NZD is the weakest.











