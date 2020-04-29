NASDAQ index leads the way higher on coronavirus treatment hopes

Remdesivir news helps stocks race higher

The NASDAQ index led the way to the upside with all the major indices climbing on the day. The Gilead news that their drug remdesivir and favorable results as a cure for coronavirus. Dr. Fauci also had positive comments about the results.





S&P index rose 76.12 points or 2.66% at 2939.51



NASDAQ index rose 306.98 points or 3.57% at 8914.71



Dow rose by 532.31 points or 2.21% at 24633.86 Earnings after the close from Facebook and Microsoft are beating expectations.









