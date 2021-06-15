NASDAQ index leads the way to the downside in trading today
Technical Analysis
Nasdaq moved lower after reaching an all-time high closing level at the close yesterday
The major indices are moving lower today led by the Nasdaq one day after it reached an all time high close just yesterday.
- Dow down for the second day in a row
- S&P, NASDAQ on pace to snap three-day winning streak
- S&P index reached a new intraday high before turning around and closing lower
- NASDAQ having worst day in nearly 2 weeks
- Dow set to close at lowest level since May 21
- Energy sector set the close of 52 week high
- NASDAQ 100 snaps seven day win streak
- S&P index -8.33 points or -0.2% at 4246.82
- NASDAQ -101.28 points or -0.71% at 14072.86
- Dow -93.96 points or -0.27% at 34299.79