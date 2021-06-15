NASDAQ index leads the way to the downside in trading today

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | sp

Nasdaq moved lower after reaching an all-time high closing level at the close yesterday

The major indices are moving lower today led by the Nasdaq one day after it reached an all time high close just yesterday.
  • Dow down for the second day in a row
  • S&P, NASDAQ on pace to snap three-day winning streak
  • S&P index reached a new intraday high before turning around and closing lower
  • NASDAQ having worst day in nearly 2 weeks
  • Dow set to close at lowest level since May 21
  • Energy sector set the close of 52 week high
  • NASDAQ 100 snaps seven day win streak
A look at the final numbers shows:
  • S&P index -8.33 points or -0.2% at 4246.82
  • NASDAQ -101.28 points or -0.71% at 14072.86
  • Dow -93.96 points or -0.27% at 34299.79

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose