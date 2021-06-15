NASDAQ index leads the way to the downside in trading today

Dow down for the second day in a row

S&P, NASDAQ on pace to snap three-day winning streak



S&P index reached a new intraday high before turning around and closing lower



NASDAQ having worst day in nearly 2 weeks



Dow set to close at lowest level since May 21



Energy sector set the close of 52 week high



NASDAQ 100 snaps seven day win streak



The major indices are moving lower today led by the Nasdaq one day after it reached an all time high close just yesterday.A look at the final numbers shows: