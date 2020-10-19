NASDAQ index lower for the 5th straight day. The Dow and S&P down for the 4th day in 5 days
- Stocks close near session lows
- All 11 sectors in the S&P closed lower
- S&P and Dow close down for the 4th out of 5 days
- the NASDAQ index has its longest losing streak since August 2019
the final numbers are showing:
- S&P index fell for -56.89 points or -1.63% to 3426.92
- NASDAQ index fell -192.67 points or -1.65% to 11478.88
- Dow fell -410.89 points or -1.44% to 28195.42