NASDAQ index lower for the 5th straight day. The Dow and S&P down for the 4th day in 5 days

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | nasdaq

NASDAQ index on track for the longest winning streak since August 2019

The NASDAQ index closed lower for the 5th consecutive day
  • Stocks close near session lows
  • All 11 sectors in the S&P closed lower
  • S&P and Dow close down for the 4th out of 5 days
  • the NASDAQ index has its longest losing streak since August 2019
the final numbers are showing:
  • S&P index fell for -56.89 points or -1.63% to 3426.92
  • NASDAQ index fell -192.67 points or -1.65% to 11478.88
  • Dow fell -410.89 points or -1.44% to 28195.42

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose