NASDAQ index lower for the 5th straight day. The Dow and S&P down for the 4th day in 5 days

Stocks close near session lows



All 11 sectors in the S&P closed lower



S&P and Dow close down for the 4th out of 5 days



the NASDAQ index has its longest losing streak since August 2019

the final numbers are showing:

S&P index fell for -56.89 points or -1.63% to 3426.92



NASDAQ index fell -192.67 points or -1.65% to 11478.88



Dow fell -410.89 points or -1.44% to 28195.42

The NASDAQ index closed lower for the 5th consecutive day