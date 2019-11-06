NASDAQ index making new session lows
Technical Analysis
The NASDAQ leads the way to the downsideThe major US stock indices are all trading in the red, with the NASDAQ index leading the way. That index just cracked briefly below the 8400 level to a new session low of 8399.46. Currently trades at 8402.70.
The S&P index is down 1 point are -0.3% at 3073.40.
The Dow industrial average is down 22 points or -0.08% at 27471. Both are still off their lows for the day at 3070.08 and 27451.01 respectively.
Spot gold is trading up $4 or 0.27% of $1487.60. The high price reached $1490.26 while the low extended to $1482.31
Crude oil prices fell back toward unchanged levels after the higher-than-expected building crude oil inventories, but has moved a little bit higher and trades up $0.21 or 0.35% at $57.43