NASDAQ index making new session lows

The NASDAQ leads the way to the downside





The S&P index is down 1 point are -0.3% at 3073.40.

The Dow industrial average is down 22 points or -0.08% at 27471. Both are still off their lows for the day at 3070.08 and 27451.01 respectively.





Spot gold is trading up $4 or 0.27% of $1487.60. The high price reached $1490.26 while the low extended to $1482.31







ForexLive Crude oil prices fell back toward unchanged levels after the higher-than-expected building crude oil inventories, but has moved a little bit higher and trades up $0.21 or 0.35% at $57.43

The major US stock indices are all trading in the red, with the NASDAQ index leading the way. That index just cracked briefly below the 8400 level to a new session low of 8399.46. Currently trades at 8402.70.