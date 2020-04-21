Nasdaq index moves back below 200 and 50 day MAs giving the sellers the upper hand

Tests 50% midpoint for the year

The Nasdaq opened with declines that were relatively better than the S&P and Dow, but has since reversed that trend and is leading the way to the downside. Amazon which opened higher is now down -3.77%. Apple is down -2.7%. Microsoft is lower by -4.56%. Facebook is down -5%. Netflix is even lower now after being higher earlier in the session (-1.7% now).





A snapshot of the indices is showing: