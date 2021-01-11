NASDAQ index moves back lower

Down over 1.1% again

The NASDAQ index opened up around current levels of -1.14%. The low for the day reach -1.53%. The price and rallied up to being only down -0.48% at the intraday high.











The index has moved back to the downside and trades down -1.1%. The index is leading the way to the downside amongst the major US indices. The S&P index is currently down -0.65%, while the Dow industrial average is down -0.34%. All the indices have remained in the red today (the Dow got back up to unchanged at the high, but rotated back to the downside).





European shares also close lower today and stayed mostly in the red. The German DAX, +0.8%. The UK FTSE 100 fell -1.09%

