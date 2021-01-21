NASDAQ index moves back toward the highs for the day





The index is now up some 4.6% from the low from Monday. The pair gapped up yesterday (on Inauguration Day) to new all time highs. A positive close today in the NASDAQ and also the S&P and Dow industrial average would be record highs yet again.





A topside trendline on the hourly chart above cuts across at 13692 and moving higher. The price is still well below that level.







The S&P index is currently up 7.32 points or 0.19% 3859.21. The Dow industrial average is up 39 points or 0.13% at 31228.34.

