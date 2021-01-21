NASDAQ index moves back toward the highs for the day
Technical Analysis
Earlier high for the day reached 13544.46the NASDAQ index is knocking on the door of the earlier high for the day. That high came in at 13544.46. The high price just reached 13543.27.
The index is now up some 4.6% from the low from Monday. The pair gapped up yesterday (on Inauguration Day) to new all time highs. A positive close today in the NASDAQ and also the S&P and Dow industrial average would be record highs yet again.
A topside trendline on the hourly chart above cuts across at 13692 and moving higher. The price is still well below that level.
The S&P index is currently up 7.32 points or 0.19% 3859.21. The Dow industrial average is up 39 points or 0.13% at 31228.34.