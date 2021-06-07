Nasdaq index moves to a new intraday high

Up 0.44% on the day

The NASDAQ index has moved higher and trades to a new intraday high price at 13876.02. The low for the day was at 13784.89.





The current price is up 60.85 points or 0.44% at 13875.66 just off the high for the day.





The Dow industrial average continues to lag. It is currently down -144.3 points or -0.41% at 34611.94. Caterpillar is the biggest drag followed by Merck with declines of -1.91% and -1.61% respectively.







The S&P index is down -5.3 points or -0.13% at 4224.41. The Russell 2000 index is faring the best with a gain of about 31 points or 1.31% at 2316.39.







Looking at the hourly chart of the NASDAQ index, the index is testing the swing low from May 3 at 13883.60. The price gap below that level on May 4 and has not returned to it since today. The price is still about -2.28% from the high price reached on April 29.













