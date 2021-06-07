Nasdaq index moves to a new intraday high

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | nasdaq

Up 0.44% on the day

The NASDAQ index has moved higher and trades to a new intraday high price at 13876.02. The low for the day was at 13784.89.

The current price is up 60.85 points or 0.44% at 13875.66 just off the high for the day. 

The Dow industrial average continues to lag. It is currently down -144.3 points or -0.41% at 34611.94.  Caterpillar is the biggest drag followed by Merck with declines of -1.91% and -1.61% respectively.

The S&P index is down -5.3 points or -0.13% at 4224.41. The Russell 2000 index is faring the best with a gain of about 31 points or 1.31% at 2316.39.

Looking at the hourly chart of the NASDAQ index, the index is testing the swing low from May 3 at 13883.60. The price gap below that level on May 4 and has not returned to it since today.  The price is still about -2.28% from the high price reached on April 29.

NASDAQ index


Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose