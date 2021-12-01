NASDAQ index now down close to -0.80% as trading moves toward the close

The snapshot of the market currently shows:

S&P index -1.4 points or -0.03% 4565.80



Dow industrial average -78 points or -0.23% at 34404



NASDAQ index -120 points or -0.78% at 15418



For the NASDAQ index, it has moved below the 38.2% retracement of the move up from the October low to the November high. That level comes in at 15436.56. The move down from the high price last week is now around -5%.







PS at the highs today, the NASDAQ index found sellers just ahead of the 50 and 100 hour moving averages. Staying below, helped to keep the sellers more in control.









