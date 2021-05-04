NASDAQ index falls over 300 points and over -2%. Bouncing modestly

Down -2.28% at the session lows





Technically, the price fell below its 200 hour moving average at 13711.46 (see green line in the chart below). It will now take a move back above that moving average level to tilt a bias more to the upside. Look for sellers against the level on a bounce higher.









On the downside, the 50% midpoint of the move up from the April 25 low comes in at 13499.19 and would be a target on further selling.





Taking a broader look at the daily chart, the 50 day moving average comes in just above the 50% retracement level at 13513.79. That would be the the next target on further weakness followed by the aforementioned 50% retracement level.









In the other indices:

the S&P index traded down -1.14% at the session lows. It is currently down -0.97%



The Dow fell by -0.86% at the lows. It is currently trading down -0.56%. Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.

The NASDAQ index moved down to a low price on the day of 13577.68. That took the index down -2.28% on the day. The high percentage change is at -0.72% so far. The index is currently down -1.98% or -276 points at 13619.71.