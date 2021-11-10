NASDAQ index now down over 300 points or close to 2%

Looking at the hourly chart, the the tumble to the downside has pushed the price below its 100 hour moving average at 15567.94. The next major target comes in against the September 7 high at 15401.66. The 38.2% retracement of the move up from the October low to the October high comes in at 15538.40.





From the high (reached on November 5), the index is now down -3.18%. However the price rise from the October low to the November high took the index up 13.2%.



