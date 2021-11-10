NASDAQ index now down over 300 points or close to 2%
Technical Analysis
100 hour moving average at 15567.94The NASDAQ index is given back over 300 points and nearer the 2%. It is currently trading at 15577.00. That's down -310 points or -1.96%. The low price took the price to 15543.68. That was down -342.9 points or -2.16% at the lows.
Looking at the hourly chart, the the tumble to the downside has pushed the price below its 100 hour moving average at 15567.94. The next major target comes in against the September 7 high at 15401.66. The 38.2% retracement of the move up from the October low to the October high comes in at 15538.40.
From the high (reached on November 5), the index is now down -3.18%. However the price rise from the October low to the November high took the index up 13.2%.
The S&P index is down about -0.93% at 4641.78. The Dow industrial average is the best of the worst with a decline of -0.67% at 36077.10