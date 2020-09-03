NASDAQ index opens down over 1.5%
Technical Analysis
Dow near unchanged.
The NASDAQ index is taking it on the chin in early trading. It opened down over -1.5%. It is rebounding a little after the first few minutes but remains under pressure as investors rotate out of the tech sector.
The S&P is down but not as much as the NASDAQ. The Dow industrial average is trading just below unchanged.
The snapshot of the market a few minutes into the opening is currently showing:
- S&P index -19.91 points or -0.56% at 3560.93
- NASDAQ index -171 points or -1.42% at 11885.44
- Dow down -40 points or -0.14% at 29060.14