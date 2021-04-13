NASDAQ index trades back above the 14,000 level

The index got within 164 points of the all time high. S&P trades at a new all time record high.

The NASDAQ index has moved back above the 14,000 level for the first time since February 16 and in doing so moved within 160 points of the all-time high of 14175.12. The high price just reached 14011.50.









The S&P index is traded to a new all-time high today of 4148.00. It is currently up 15.82 points or 0.3% at 4143.71.





The Dow industrial average reached its all time high on Friday at 33810.87 and backed off. The index is still down 35 points today at 33712 but is trading near the high for the day.