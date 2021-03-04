NASDAQ index reaches its 100 day moving average

100 day moving average and 12615.10











If you think the NASDAQ is having a tough time, the Russell 2000 is now down 4% on the day.

The next target on more weakness is the 50% retracement of the move up from the September 2020 swing low at 12347.305

the NASDAQ index has reached its 100 day moving average and dipped below it at 12616 area. The price is making new lows at 12574.07 as I type. Do dip buyers slow the fall?