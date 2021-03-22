NASDAQ index reaches up toward 200 hour moving average

Last week, the price moved above the 200 hour moving average on two separate occasions (on Tuesday and Wednesday). On Tuesday, the price closed below the moving average level. On Wednesday, the price broke and closed above the key MA, but gapped lower the next day, and continued the run to the downside - bottoming in the first hourly bar on Friday at 13039.45. That was near the swing low from March 10 at 13035.44.





It will take a break above and stay above for the buyers to take back control from the sellers on the hourly chart.





PS From the high on Feb 16, the Nasdaq index is still 5.16% from the high.