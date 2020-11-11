NASDAQ index rebounds 2% and closes near the highs

The final numbers are showing:



S&P index +27.14 points or 0.77% at 3572.66



NASDAQ index closed up 232.57 points or 2.01% at 11786.43



Dow industrial average closed down 23.29 points or -0.08% at 29397.63.



In the European markets today, the major indices all close higher for the 3rd consecutive day. The gains were led by the Portuguese PSI 20 and the UK FTSE 100 (+1.35%).

