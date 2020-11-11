NASDAQ index rebounds 2% and closes near the highs

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | sp

Dow industrial average closes lower for the 1st time this week

The NASDAQ index led the charge today the gain over 2%. 
  • As it closes near session highs
  • NASDAQ snapped today slide
  • Dow industrial average snaps 2-day rise
  • NASDAQ closes higher for the 1st time in 3 days. The pair fell -1.53% on Monday, and -1.37% yesterday
  • S&P closed higher for the 2nd time in 3 days
The final numbers are showing:
  • S&P index +27.14 points or 0.77% at 3572.66
  • NASDAQ index closed up 232.57 points or 2.01% at 11786.43
  • Dow industrial average closed down 23.29 points or -0.08% at 29397.63.
In the European markets today, the major indices all close higher for the 3rd consecutive day. The gains were led by the Portuguese PSI 20 and the UK FTSE 100 (+1.35%).

Dow industrial average closes lower for the 1st time this week_ Some big winners today included:
  • Zoom +9.87%
  • Chewy, +6.73%
  • Square, +6.66%
  • Crowdstrike, +6.06%
  • Qualcomm, +5.47%
  • Nvidia, +5.2%
  • Papa John's, +4.95%
  • PayPal, +4.9%
  • Chipotle, +4.86%
  • Slack, +4.48%
  • AMD, +4.22%
  • Broadcom, +3.56%
Some losers today included him him:
  • Delta Air Lines, -5.43%
  • American Airlines -4.15%
  • United Airlines -3.87%
  • Southwest Airlines -3.53%
  • Boeing -3.42%
  • Emerson -3.28%
  • Raytheon technologies, -3.0%
  • Walt Disney, -3.0%
  • American Airlines, -2.71%
  • Stryker, -2.29%
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose