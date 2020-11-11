NASDAQ index rebounds 2% and closes near the highs
Dow industrial average closes lower for the 1st time this weekThe NASDAQ index led the charge today the gain over 2%.
- As it closes near session highs
- NASDAQ snapped today slide
- Dow industrial average snaps 2-day rise
- NASDAQ closes higher for the 1st time in 3 days. The pair fell -1.53% on Monday, and -1.37% yesterday
- S&P closed higher for the 2nd time in 3 days
The final numbers are showing:
- S&P index +27.14 points or 0.77% at 3572.66
- NASDAQ index closed up 232.57 points or 2.01% at 11786.43
- Dow industrial average closed down 23.29 points or -0.08% at 29397.63.
In the European markets today, the major indices all close higher for the 3rd consecutive day. The gains were led by the Portuguese PSI 20 and the UK FTSE 100 (+1.35%).
Some big winners today included:
- Zoom +9.87%
- Chewy, +6.73%
- Square, +6.66%
- Crowdstrike, +6.06%
- Qualcomm, +5.47%
- Nvidia, +5.2%
- Papa John's, +4.95%
- PayPal, +4.9%
- Chipotle, +4.86%
- Slack, +4.48%
- AMD, +4.22%
- Broadcom, +3.56%
Some losers today included him him:
- Delta Air Lines, -5.43%
- American Airlines -4.15%
- United Airlines -3.87%
- Southwest Airlines -3.53%
- Boeing -3.42%
- Emerson -3.28%
- Raytheon technologies, -3.0%
- Walt Disney, -3.0%
- Stryker, -2.29%