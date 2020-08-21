NASDAQ index ticks to a new record intraday level

Backs off from the previous high from yesterday at 11283.611.



The S&P index still remains below its high price from Wednesday at 3399.54. It's high price today reached 3392.50. The current price is at 3386.11. That is below the high closing level at 338978 from August 18.



Prices are coming off the high levels but sellers are still finding the goings tough.





Apple shares are on fire and helping to push up the indices. The current price is up over $18 or 3.85% at $491. This week the price of Apple shares that the companies market capitalization above $2 trillion (above $467.77).





Next week with the Republican national convention, the market may be anticipating the Trump administration making its comeback attempt based on China, the stock market, tax cuts and even the economy.

The NASDAQ index is trading higher on the day and also above the all-time high price reached yesterday at 11283.61. The high price extended up to 11323.71. We currently trade right around the 11300 level, up 35.8 points or 0.32%.