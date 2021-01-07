NASDAQ index trades to a new session/all-time high

Author: Greg Michalowski

S&P index pushes toward session all time highs as well

The NASDAQ index is trading to yet another new all-time session high. It is also above the 13,000 level for the 1st time today.

The NASDAQ price is making new highs as I type at 13,072.34.  That is up 331 points or 2.61% on the day. The low today was down at 12,867.34.

The S&P index is also trading just below its high price for the day and all time record high. It is currently trading at 3808.24 that's up 60.24 points or 1.62%. The high price for the day reach 3810.96

The Dow industrial average is up a solid 260 points or 0.84% at 31089. However, the price is still below the intraday high price at 31193.40.

Some of the big winners today include:
  • Snowflake, +11.93%
  • Doordash, +9.26%
  • Tesla, +7.16%
  • Nio, +6.9%
  • Uber, +6.76%
  • Airbnb, +5.84%
  • Nvidia, +5.79%
  • FireEye, +5.61%
  • AMD, +5.55%
  • Crowdstrike holdings, +5.27%
  • Liveperson, +5.49%
  • Walgreens, +5.11%
  • Square, +5.10%
