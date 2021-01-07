NASDAQ index trades to a new session/all-time high

S&P index pushes toward session all time highs as well





The NASDAQ price is making new highs as I type at 13,072.34. That is up 331 points or 2.61% on the day. The low today was down at 12,867.34.





The S&P index is also trading just below its high price for the day and all time record high. It is currently trading at 3808.24 that's up 60.24 points or 1.62%. The high price for the day reach 3810.96





The Dow industrial average is up a solid 260 points or 0.84% at 31089. However, the price is still below the intraday high price at 31193.40.





Some of the big winners today include:

The NASDAQ index is trading to yet another new all-time session high. It is also above the 13,000 level for the 1st time today.