NASDAQ index trades to a new session/all-time high
S&P index pushes toward session all time highs as wellThe NASDAQ index is trading to yet another new all-time session high. It is also above the 13,000 level for the 1st time today.
The NASDAQ price is making new highs as I type at 13,072.34. That is up 331 points or 2.61% on the day. The low today was down at 12,867.34.
The S&P index is also trading just below its high price for the day and all time record high. It is currently trading at 3808.24 that's up 60.24 points or 1.62%. The high price for the day reach 3810.96
The Dow industrial average is up a solid 260 points or 0.84% at 31089. However, the price is still below the intraday high price at 31193.40.
Some of the big winners today include:
- Snowflake, +11.93%
- Doordash, +9.26%
- Tesla, +7.16%
- Nio, +6.9%
- Uber, +6.76%
- Airbnb, +5.84%
- Nvidia, +5.79%
- FireEye, +5.61%
- AMD, +5.55%
- Crowdstrike holdings, +5.27%
- Liveperson, +5.49%
- Walgreens, +5.11%
- Square, +5.10%