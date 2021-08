Index moving closer to its all-time high reached last week







Recall from last Thursday, the price traded to a new intraday all-time high of 14896.47. It also closed at a new record of 14895.13. The price is still 15 or so points away from the all-time high but getting closer Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.

The NASDAQ index is traded to a new session high at 14883.80. The current price is trading at 14880.20. That's up 44.4 points or 0.3% on the day.