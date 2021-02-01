NASDAQ index trades to a new session high

Up 1.68% on the day





Looking at the hourly chart of the NASDAQ index, the price is approaching its 100 hour moving average at 13306.92. The 50 hour moving averages a little higher at 13361.22. Those moving averages may give the buyers some cause for pause and sellers an opportunity to lean against a resistance level. Be aware.









The S&P index and Dow are lagging behind although the S&P index is making new session highs as well.

S&P index up 41 points or 1.12% at 3755.72



Dow up 180 points or 0.60% at 30167.

the NASDAQ index is trading to a new session high. The price just reached 13291.25, up about 1.68% on the day.