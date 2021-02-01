NASDAQ index trades to a new session high

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | nasdaq

Up 1.68% on the day

the NASDAQ index is trading to a new session high. The price just reached 13291.25, up about 1.68% on the day.  

Looking at the hourly chart of the NASDAQ index, the price is approaching its 100 hour moving average at 13306.92. The 50 hour moving averages a little higher at 13361.22. Those moving averages may give the buyers some cause for pause and sellers an opportunity to lean against a resistance level.  Be aware.

NASDAQ index on the hourly chart

The S&P index and Dow are lagging behind although the S&P index is making new session highs as well.

  • S&P index up 41 points or 1.12% at 3755.72
  • Dow up 180 points or 0.60% at 30167.
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose