NASDAQ index trades to another new session high. Price is above the all-time high close.

Looking at the hourly chart below, the price low in the 1st hour of trading today got close to its 50 hour moving average (white line currently at 11,095.85). The price bounced higher.





The S&P index and Dow continue to lag the tech heavy NASDAQ index:



S&P index is up 7.93 points or 0.23% at 3382.87. It's high price reached 3384.24 today



Dow industrial average is up 38.36 points or 0.14% at 27731.20. It's high price reached 27741.33 earlier today





