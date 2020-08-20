NASDAQ index trades to another new session high. Price is above the all-time high close.
Technical Analysis
Still below the all-time.the NASDAQ index is trading at a new session high. The index is currently up 93 points or 0.84% at 11,239.82. That would take the price above the all-time high closing level of 11,210.84 reached on Tuesday. The intraday all-time high price was on Wednesday yesterday at 11,257.42.
Looking at the hourly chart below, the price low in the 1st hour of trading today got close to its 50 hour moving average (white line currently at 11,095.85). The price bounced higher.
The S&P index and Dow continue to lag the tech heavy NASDAQ index:
- S&P index is up 7.93 points or 0.23% at 3382.87. It's high price reached 3384.24 today
- Dow industrial average is up 38.36 points or 0.14% at 27731.20. It's high price reached 27741.33 earlier today