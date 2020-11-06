NASDAQ index turns back positive for the day

S&P index near unchanged





The S&P index is trading unchanged at 3510.46. It too is on a 4 day win streak.







The Dow industrial average is still down 62 points or -0.22% at 28326.23. It's high price reached 28404.74 earlier today. Like the NASDAQ and S&P it is up for 4 consecutive days.

the NASDAQ index has turned back positive for the day. It is currently up 4 points or 0.03% 11894.92. The high price reached 11899.18. A gain today would be the 5th consecutive day with a higher close.