NASDAQ index turns back positive for the day

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | nasdaq

S&P index near unchanged

the NASDAQ index has turned back positive for the day. It is currently up 4 points or 0.03% 11894.92. The high price reached 11899.18. A gain today would be the 5th consecutive day with a higher close.

The S&P index is trading unchanged at 3510.46. It too is on a 4 day win streak.

The Dow industrial average is still down 62 points or -0.22% at 28326.23. It's high price reached 28404.74 earlier today. Like the NASDAQ and S&P it is up for 4 consecutive days.
