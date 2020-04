S&P and Dow remain lower

the NASDAQ index turn positive with the index currently trading up 14 points or 0.16% at 8664.91. The index is off the low for the day at 8553.375







The S&P index and the Dow are still lagging and still lower on the day well off their intraday lows.







S&P index -14 points or -0.49% at 2860.50. The low reached 2828.67.



Foe id down -215 points or -0.89% at 24027. The low reached 23735.05