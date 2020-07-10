NASDAQ index turns positive on the day

S&P and Dow also trading to new session highs

The major US stock indices have now all turned positive. The NASDAQ index which has been lagging the S&P and Dow today, as the race declines and is now trading in the black and at new session highs. The S&P index and Dow industrial average are also trading at their highs for the day.





A snapshot of the markets currently shows:



S&P index up 14.52 points or 0.46% at 3166.60



NASDAQ index up 8 points or 0.8% at 10556



Dow industrial average up 214 points or 0.84% at 25920







In other markets,

gold has moved back below the 1800 level and currently trades at $1799.50. That is down -$3.95 on the day



WTI crude oil futures meanwhile have turned positive and trades back above the $40 level at $40.18. That is up $0.56 or 1.39%. In the US debt market, yields have moved higher off session lows but still remain negative on the day: In the US debt market, yields have moved higher off session lows but still remain negative on the day:

2 year 0.409%, -0.9 basis points. The low reached 0.133%.



5 year 0.277%,-0.6 basis points. The low reached 0.256%.



10 year 0.607%, -0.6 basis points.. The low reached 0.567%..



30 year 1.294%, -1.8 basis points. The low yield reached 1.246%



All these levels are just off of the session highs.