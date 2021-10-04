NASDAQ index up find some support and bounces marginally





The current price is trading at 14255.91 above those support target levels (see red numbered circles). Traders will use it as support until broken. The major resistance level on the topside is the 100 day moving average at 14507.90. It will take a move above above that moving average to tilt the bias back to the upside.





Conversely on a break below the low of the swing area at 14178.66, the 200 day moving average would be the next key target at 13968.08. The price of the NASDAQ index has not closed below its 200 day moving average since April 2020. That's a long time ago, but the moving averages certainly in play.



