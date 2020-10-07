NASDAQ index up over 200 points

Up 207 points on the day





Technically, the pair is moving away from its 200 hour and 50 hour moving averages at 11184.02 and 11221.185 respectively. Yesterday the price dipped below both those moving average levels on the selloff from the Trump tweet.









The high from yesterday - which was the high going back to September 4 - reached 11392.413. Above that is the swing hi from September 4 at 11438.71. The 61.8% retracement of the move down from the September 2 high comes in at 11480.218. Those are upside targets for the index.







For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus Close risk would be the 50% retracement of the range since September 2. That level comes in at 11296.779. Ultimately however it would take a move back below the 50 hour moving average and 200 hour moving average to tilt the bias further to the downside.

The NASDAQ index is now outperforming the S&P and Dow industrial average. The index is currently up 207 points or 1.86% at 11361. The S&P index is up 1.57%. The Dow industrial average is up 1.68%