NASDAQ index up over 200 points on the day

Index is up by nearly 2%

The NASDAQ index continues to run to the upside led by Amazon shares which currently are trading up $109 or 6.47%.. Two analysts raised their projections for Amazon to $3800. The current price is at $3153.











The NASDAQ index is up over 200 points or 1.95% at 10707.52. The high for the day just reached 10711.48.





The high close for the NASDAQ index comes in at 10617.44 from July 10. The intraday level reached 10824.79 (July 11). Today's close would surpass the high closing level but is still below the intraday all time high price.

